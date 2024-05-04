Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 669,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after buying an additional 634,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

