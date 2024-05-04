Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamar Advertising updated its FY24 guidance to $7.75 to $7.90 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 3.0 %

LAMR traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. 641,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

