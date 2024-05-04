Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 315.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $241.12. 755,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,921. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average is $229.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

