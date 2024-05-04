Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY24 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.100-10.400 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.0 %

CW stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.17. 303,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

