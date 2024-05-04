Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $232.87. The company had a trading volume of 165,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.48. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

