Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BP by 32.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 349,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 185,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in BP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 120,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

BP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,071,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,347,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

