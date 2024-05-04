Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 368149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Motorpoint Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.59. The company has a market cap of £125.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2,042.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

