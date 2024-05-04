Summit Global Investments Sells 370 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.91. 4,545,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

