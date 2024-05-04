iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.65

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 8693514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,478,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

