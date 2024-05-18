Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GOEV opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Canoo has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canoo by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

