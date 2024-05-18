B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Harrow in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HROW opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Harrow has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harrow in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

