Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently commented on KARO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
