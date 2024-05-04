Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.25

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 202546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 567,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 393,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.