HC Wainwright Trims Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Target Price to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Intrusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intrusion Company Profile

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

