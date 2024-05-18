HC Wainwright Trims Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Target Price to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Intrusion Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
