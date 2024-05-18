IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $84.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

