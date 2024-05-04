Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $957.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

