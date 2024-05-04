Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. 1,605,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,214,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

See Also

