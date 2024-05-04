1Spatial (LON:SPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.00

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.80), with a volume of 6021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.79).

1Spatial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,712.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.42.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1Spatial news, insider Claire Milverton bought 19,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £11,042.04 ($13,870.17). Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.