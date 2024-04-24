Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 755,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,501. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

