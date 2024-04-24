Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.60, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

