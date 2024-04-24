Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $248,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

