Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 8,996 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12,494.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after purchasing an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 357,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,722,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 2,756,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

