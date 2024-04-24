OmniaVerse Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $95,079.87 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

