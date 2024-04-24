Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI remained flat at $30.69 on Wednesday. 432,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,054. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

