Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $40,000 in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AMMO by 2,158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $537,365.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

