Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 224 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. 2,727,923 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

