Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,697 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of LCNB worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at $229,324.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $133,651 over the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCNB Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 3,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,188. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

