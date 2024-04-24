Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,754,143. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

