Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

