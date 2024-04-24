Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,723,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,310,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

