NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.82. 2,457,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,407. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.18.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
