NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.82. 2,457,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,407. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.18.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.