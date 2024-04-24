Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 296 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

