iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.40. 57,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

