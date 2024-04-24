SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 659 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

