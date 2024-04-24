NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.93. 1,141,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

