NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,908. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

