Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.16.

TXN traded up $10.56 on Wednesday, reaching $176.03. 7,166,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,557. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

