Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 10,740,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,384. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

