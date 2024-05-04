UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark downgraded UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
