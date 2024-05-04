UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark downgraded UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. UGE International has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

