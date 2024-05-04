TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRX. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.59.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.