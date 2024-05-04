PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.50. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

