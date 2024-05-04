Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.