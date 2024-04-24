Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON MIX opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.67. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58.50 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.03.
About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobeus Income & Growth VCT
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.