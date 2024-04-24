Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $13.84 or 0.00021496 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and approximately $162.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00057347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,994,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,122,416 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

