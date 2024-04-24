Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.63

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.63 and last traded at $121.62, with a volume of 77320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Integer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Integer by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.