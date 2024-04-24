Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIBB. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.