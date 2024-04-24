Hess (HES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

