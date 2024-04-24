Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sylvamo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Sylvamo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Sylvamo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SLVM opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.