Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 940,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

