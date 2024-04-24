Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 43,189 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

